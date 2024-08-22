‘ANARCHY’: Anti-cop, ‘anti-fascist’ prof who calls for ‘abolishing’ the police draws widespread condemnation

A Texas Christian University (TCU) professor found herself at the center of a controversy for repeatedly criticizing law enforcement officials and calling for the abolition of the police.



Alexandra Edwards, an English professor at TCU, wrote on X on Aug. 15: “Between 2012 and 2022, i [sic] began studying police abolition and eventually came to a point where i [sic] describe part of my politics using that term.” She added: “im [sic] not ashamed of being an abolitionist and i never will be, no matter how many people say mean things about me.”



Edwards expressed her support for ending law enforcement in the past as well, writing in an April 30 post: “yall we have got to abolish the police,” adding that she “simply cannot think of anything more pressing in our lifetimes. If we don’t get free of policing we might as well be dead.”



In a Sept. 13, 2021 post, Edwards also seemingly expressed her desire to potentially impose her anti-cop views on her students, saying that she was “very seriously considering teaching about the movement to abolish campus police; i [sic] would invite students to research campus police and see what they find.”



Edwards’s comments have drawn widespread condemnation.



Manny Ramirez, president of the Fort Worth Police Officers Association, wrote: “Anarchy is dangerous. Abolishing the police is dangerous. We need the police,” adding that “[Teachers] directly impact the thoughts and the minds of our youth, who are going to be the next generation of leaders in our community.”



Tarrant County Judge Tim O’Hare and others have also spoken out against Edwards’s views. In response to the criticism, Edwards complained she has allegedly become a “target for harassment” because she identifies as an “anti-fascist.”



Edwards previously led a “course on anarchist nonfiction” that taught that “anarchism opposes violence, promotes utopian ways of thinking, and inspires remarkably cogent and inspiring pieces of writing.”



Edwards’s work focuses on the “intersections of literature, film, and other media in the early 20th century, with a special interest in the historical recovery of neglected women writers.”



Campus Reform has contacted Texas Christian University and Alexandra Edwards for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

