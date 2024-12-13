Anti-Israel activists hold 'die-in' on last day of classes at Cornell

Ivy League student activists in upstate New York recently held a “die-in” protest against Israel on the semester’s final day of classes.

On Monday, members of the Cornell University Coalition for Mutual Liberation (CML) blocked entrances to a dining hall and library. “While you’re eating, kids are bleeding,” protesters chanted, The Cornell Daily Sun first reported.

CML took to Instagram to share footage and images of the protest, which shows students pretending to lay dead with red paint on their hands. “7 minutes and 9 seconds of silence- one second for every day of the 429 of days of genocide,” the caption reads.

”[W]e repeated the names of children under the age of one murdered by israel [sic] since october [sic] 2023,” the group writes in a separate post. “[W]e made it through 36 names before CUPD began threatening to arrest participants.”

”[I]t was our last day of class at cornell [sic], but students in Gaza had theirs more than a year ago, not knowing they might never return,” CML continues. “[T]here are children learning to walk who have never been anything but emaciated. [F]ree Palestine.”

One student protester, who reportedly led chants during the protest, said in a message for the university, “F*ck you. Divest. Feel shame for the violence you are complicit in,” according to The Cornell Daily Sun.

The outlet also reports that this is CML’s fifth major protest this year, after previously vandalizing another university building on the first day of classes.

”The Coalition for Mutual Liberation (CML) is a broad-based coalition of over 40 organizations on Cornell University’s Ithaca Campus and in the surrounding community,” the student group’s website states. “Many of these orgnizations [sic] are publicly members of CML; the others wish to remain anonymous.”

Affiliated campus groups include the Arab Graduate Student Association, Black Students United, Climate Justice Cornell, the Buddhist Sangha, Jewish Voice for Peace at Cornell, Native American and Indigenous Students at Cornell, Young Democratic Socialists of America, Students for Justice in Palestine, and The People’s Organizing Collective Cornell, United Students Against Sweatshops Local 3.