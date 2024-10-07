Anti-Israel activists vandalize homes of UMich leadership, orgs with Israeli ties to mark Oct. 7 anniversary: PHOTOS

Anti-Israel activists vandalized the homes of two leaders of the University of Michigan (UMich) and the buildings of several organizations with ties to Israel, according to a tip received by Campus Reform.

The vandals spray painted the anti-Israel messages in order to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the Oct. 7 massacre, which they see as the start of a “genocide” against Palestinians.





“To mark one year of genocide against the Palestinian people, an autonomous group visited the homes of two University of Michigan leaders, President Santa Ono and Chief Investment Officer Erik Lundberg,” the statement from the group, “Unity of Fields,” said.

The group identifies itself as an “[a]nti-imperialist propaganda front bringing the war home & building the international popular cradle of resistance.”



[RELATED: Pennsylvania college professor says she was fired after series of anti-Israel comments, attempting to justify terrorism]

It continued: “They also decorated the offices of the Jewish Federation of Detroit and the Michigan Israel Business Accelerator, organizations that are deeply entrenched in the apartheid state. From businesses to universities, we reject all financial support for the Israeli regime.”

The graffitied messages included “Free Palestine” and “Coward.”

UMich has been the site of several attacks against Jewish members of the community.

On Wednesday, during the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah, an armed gunman burst into a room with a Jewish rabbi and 20 Jewish students from UMich and briefly held them at gunpoint before stealing a bag and making his escape.

On Sept. 15, a group assaulted a Jewish student not far from UMich, first asking him if “he was Jewish” and then brutally attacking him when he answered “yes.” Shortly afterward, two other Jewish students were similarly assaulted. UMich President Santa Ono said at the time: “The fact that these two incidents followed another disturbing incident last week has set many of us on edge.”

On Dec. 5, Ono announced he had blocked a student government resolution that would have condemned Israel’s counteroffensive against the terrorist group Hamas as a “genocide.”

[RELATED: UN official defends Hamas, labels Israel a military dictatorship at Brown University]

The one-year anniversary of Hamas’s massacre of more than 1,000 innocent Israelis has led several anti-Israel groups to commemorate the date as an opportunity to condemn the Jewish state.

The Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP) chapter at the University of Maryland announced it would hold a “vigil” to condemn Israel on the anniversary of Oct. 7. Though the school initially canceled the event, a court decided against the school and determined that the SJP could hold the event.

The SJP also announced it would organize a “Week of Rage” to mark the Oct. 7 anniversary.

Campus Reform has reached out to the University of Michigan for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.