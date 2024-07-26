Anti-Israel campus protests resulted in over 3,000 arrests, but prosecutors dropped many charges

While anti-Israel protests at American colleges and universities resulted in over 3,100 arrests, charges against many of the individuals have been dropped.

Data collected by the New York Times shows that over 3,100 people have been arrested between April 18 and June 24 at public and private colleges during anti-Israel protests for charges such as trespassing or disturbing the peace, with some being arrested for resisting arrest.

According to the report, while some schools are withholding diplomas or banning students from campus, local prosecutors are dropping criminal charges altogether.

Travis County Attorney Delia Garza, for example, announced in June that 79 charges against anti-Israel protesters arrested at the University of Texas at Austin would be dropped.

The Travis County Attorney also placed blame on leadership at the University of Texas at Austin, saying there could have been an alternative solution rather than arrests.

”I wish leaders, you know, our state leadership and even the university leadership had ... thought of the – I feel like there could have been another solution,” Garza said.

Mike Rosen, a spokesman for the University of Texas at Austin, said that the university was disappointed that the charges were dropped.

“Actions that violate laws and institutional rules should be met with consequences,” Rosen said.

At the University of Indiana, while 55 protesters were arrested for criminal trespassing during an anti-Israel encampment, Monroe County Prosecutor Erika Oliphant opted to not charge any individuals.



