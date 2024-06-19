Opinion
No results

Anti-Israel Cornell medical student disrupts commencement, accuses university officials of 'genocide'

'My family is not here today, because they are in a genocide that you incited and and refuse to acknowledge. Shame on you,' he said.

‘And to my fellow healthcare workers, your fellow workers in Gaza were killed in front of their patients. Acknowledge this! Be honest to your oath,’ he added.

Screenshot taken from X account of Palestine Online.
Michael Duke | New York Correspondent
June 19, 2024, 3:30 pm ET

At the Weill Cornell Medicine commencement, a graduating student disrupted the ceremony and blamed the university for allegedly inciting “genocide.” 

In a post uploaded to X on May 24, the graduate is seen walking up onto the stage while holding a Palestinian flag and wearing a keffiyeh.


[RELATED: Jewish prof set for early retirement after ‘outright institutional antisemitism’]

“My family is not here today, because they are in a genocide that you incited and and refuse to acknowledge. Shame on you,” he said to the university officials waiting on stage, to loud cheers from the audience. 

“And to my fellow healthcare workers, your fellow workers in Gaza were killed in front of their patients. Acknowledge this! Be honest to your oath,” he continued. 

The student then proceeded to walk off the stage and called out: “Free, free Palestine.” 

The incident is not the only time at Cornell University in which an anti-Israel student disrupted a graduation ceremony. 

Cornell’s Students for Justice in Palestine chapter shared a May 26 Instagram video showing anti-Israel students disrupting a graduation ceremony, wearing keffiyehs, holding anti-Israel banners, and walking out of the ceremony.

[RELATED: Harvard commencement speaker who compared Jews to Hitler praises pro-Hamas demonstrations]

Cornell’s SJP chapter also shared on Instagram on April 23 to celebrate the passage of an undergraduate divestment referendum. “By a ratio of 2:1, Cornell Undergraduate Students voted in favor of calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza and divesting from weapons manufacturers,” the group wrote. 

Campus Reform has contacted Cornell University and the school’s SJP for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

