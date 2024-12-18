Anti-Israel demonstrations at SFSU intensify amid Hillel house vandalism

A Hillel organization close to the campus of San Francisco State University (SFSU) was recently vandalized by pro-Palestine activists with hateful anti-Israel slogans.

“Early this morning, we were alarmed to discover that the San Francisco Hillel House, just a block from the San Francisco State University campus, was vandalized overnight with antisemitic graffiti and that the vandals had attempted to forcefully enter,” the San Francisco Hillel group posted on Dec. 9.

“We appreciate the San Francisco Police and San Francisco State University Police Departments for responding quickly to the incident, as well as the SF State University administration’s support in helping to remove the hateful graffiti,” the group continued.

[RELATED: Anti-Israel Columbia prof who helped soften discipline rules for protesters praises terrorists who hijack planes]

The phrases “DEATH TO WESTERN IMPERIALISM” and “Khaybar,” which likely references a 7th-century Muslim-Jewish battle in which Muslim forces were victorious, were both spray painted onto the Hillel group’s headquarters, according to J.

“The chant, ‘Khaybar, Khaybar, oh Jews, the army of Mohammed will return,’ has been heard at numerous anti-Israel demonstrations around the world,” states the Anti-Defamation League (ADL).

“We are deeply disappointed to learn that SF Hillel was vandalized recently with antisemitic graffiti,” said SFSU spokesperson Kent Bravo in a statement. “As a crucial campus partner that provides community for SFSU’s Jewish students — as well as multiple other colleges and universities in San Francisco — SF Hillel is an integral part of our campus community. We condemn this behavior.”

Others noted the importance of the proximity between the vandalism and SFSU’s campus.

“Targeting a Hillel House this way is nothing short of antisemitic,” said Marc Levine of the Anti-Defamation League in a statement, according to CBS News. “This incident is a reminder that our work to counter antisemitism on college campuses is far from over.”

In October, anti-Israel student demonstrators at SFSU hosted protests to resume opposition to the Jewish state’s counteroffensive in Gaza.

“I feel like we have solidarity here with [faculty] joining in protests and our president listening to us,” one demonstrator said at the time.

[RELATED: University of Michigan DEI official terminated for allegedly saying school is ‘controlled by wealthy Jews,’ other anti-Semitic comments]

“Students here are already struggling, this is a working-class school,” added the leader of a pro-Palestine group on campus. “Raising tuition makes it more difficult for students to pay for tuition, let alone rent, insurance and food. Now, our tuition is getting raised while the money is still being used to fund this genocide.”

Previously, the SFSU administration announced that it would divest from three companies with financial connections to Israel—namely, Palantir Technologies, Lockheed Martin, Leonardo, and Caterpillar. The move followed months of anti-Israel student protests critiquing university investments.

“By standing with us, we were able to be the first university that was able to divest from major weapons manufacturers Lockheed Martin, Caterpillar, Palantir and Leonardo,” said an SFSU student in August, when the move was officially announced.

Campus Reform has contacted San Francisco State University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.