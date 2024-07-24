Anti-Israel group linked to Students for Justice in Palestine dumps maggots in hotel where Netanyahu is staying

Activists with an anti-Israel group connected to Students for Justice in Palestine dumped maggots and other bugs inside the hotel where Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is staying.

The Palestinian Youth Movement and the DMV chapter of the Palestinian Youth Movement posted a video to Instagram showing maggots and mealworms on a table apparently being used by Israeli officials.

”Palestine protestors manufactured chaos at the Watergate Hotel last night so that Netanyahu, Israeli Mossad agents, and the Secret Service had no peace as they continue to terrorize our people. Mealworms and maggots (not talking about Netanyahu) were left on their banquet tables, and crickets were released on multiple floors of the hotel,” the Palestinian Youth Movement wrote on Instagram.

”Fire alarms were triggered for over 30 minutes on multiple floors to ensure that there will be no rest before Netanyahu and Congress disgrace themselves in front of the world for failing to achieve any of their military and political objectives,” the group wrote. “May their dreams be haunted by the death of our people and decay of their society.”

Students for Justice in Palestine and the Palestinian Youth Movement are both funded by the WESPAC Foundation, according to NGO Monitor.

A U.S. Secret Service Public Safety Joint Information Center told Campus Reform, “The Watergate facility has an expansive footprint and remains open for businesses, residences and guests. At no time was there any threat to our protectees.”

The Secret Service is assisting in the security of Israeli officials during their visit to Washington D.C.

In a statement to Campus Reform, the Watergate Hotel said this was an “unfortunate incident.”

”We are aware of the social media video circulating on multiple platforms involving The Watergate Hotel and the unfortunate incident that occurred at the property yesterday. Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our guests and staff. We took the necessary steps to ensure the property has been sanitized and is now operating as normal. We are cooperating fully with authorities, who are handling the situation. As this is an open case, we are unable to provide any further details at this time,” the hotel said in a statement.