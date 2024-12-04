Anti-Israel JVP activist claims that Dept of Ed anti-Semitism investigations ‘suppress legitimate student protest’

An official from a controversial anti-Israel group that is active on college and university campuses has slammed the Department of Education’s anti-Semitism investigations.

Jonah Rubin, senior manager of campus organizing at Jewish Voice for Peace, spoke to The Progressive Magazine about Title VI investigations launched by the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights (OCR) regarding anti-Semitism in campuses throughout the nation.

Rubin told The Progressive: “These cases are an attempt to suppress legitimate student protest on campuses across the country . . . Last year saw unprecedented, massive student protests against the ongoing genocide the Israeli government is committing in Gaza. Rightwing organizations know there is no defense of the Israeli government’s horrific attacks on civilians. Since they cannot compete on the field of ideas, the most extreme rightwing groups are turning to ‘lawfare’ to suppress young people’s demands for justice and peace.”

The Progressive noted that certain organizations, including Campus Reform, were responsible for shining a spotlight on campus anti-Israel protests, thereby inspiring some of the Title VI investigations.

Campus Reform editor-in-chief Dr. Zachary Marschall told The Progressive he personally issued more than 30 Title VI complaints to the OCR to hold accountable “universities that failed to protect Jewish students after October 7.” More than 40 percent of Dr. Marschall’s complaints have led to OCR investigations of different universities.

Rubin has a long history of anti-Israel activism, as noted by the anti-Semitism watchdog Canary Mission.

Jewish Voice for Peace has been involved in multiple disruptive anti-Israel protests on campuses all across America.

Most recently, activists from Jewish Voice for Peace, along with protesters from the so-called “League Of Revolutionary Students,” shouted slogans at a Jewish professor who gave a lecture about Jewish history at the University of Michigan and threatened him that he “can’t hide.”

Campus Reform has reached out to The Progressive for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.