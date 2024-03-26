Anti-Israel protestors interrupt UPenn board meeting
Pro-Palestinian protestors interrupted a meeting of UPenn leadership, calling out ‘endowment transparency now, divest from genocide.’
UPenn’s previous president, Liz Magill, resigned after last year’s congressional testimony in which she refused to unequivocally say that calling for genocide of Jews at the school goes against UPenn’s rules.
Anti-Israel demonstrators interrupted a University of Pennsylvania leadership meeting.
On March 1, a group of pro-Palestine students interrupted a UPenn Board of Trustees meeting, raising hands covered in red paint and loudly repeating “endowment transparency now, divest from genocide,” in order to cut off a speech by university interim president J. Larry Jameson, as reported by The Philadelphia Inquirer.
The students were part of Freedom School for Palestine, which stated on its Instagram: “This action comes as the result of the ongoing genocide and educide in Palestine, which is enabled by UPenn’s relationship with Israel, including study abroad programming, donations to the IDF, and a recent faculty trip to Israel.”
Due to the disruption, the board meeting only lasted a few minutes, wrote the Inquirer.
In its Instagram post, the group also wrote: “We condemn the Board of Trustees’ support for the genocidal Israeli state, and we call on Penn administration to support Palestinian students, drop disciplinary charges against pro-Palestine demonstrators, and divest from genocide.”
The protesting students were referred to the school’s “Center for Community Standards and Accountability” to face penalties, the Inquirer related.
Jameson’s interim term began after the resignation of the previous university president Liz Magill, who stepped down this December following her congressional testimony in which she refused to unequivocally state that “calling for the genocide of Jews” at the school would go against the university’s regulations, as Campus Reform wrote.
Campus Reform has reached out to UPenn and Freedom School for Palestine for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.