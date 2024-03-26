Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Young Journalists
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Young Journalist
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Anti-Israel protestors interrupt UPenn board meeting

Pro-Palestinian protestors interrupted a meeting of UPenn leadership, calling out ‘endowment transparency now, divest from genocide.’

UPenn’s previous president, Liz Magill, resigned after last year’s congressional testimony in which she refused to unequivocally say that calling for genocide of Jews at the school goes against UPenn’s rules.

Trending
1
University of Dayton professor suggests Bible says men breastfed and gender is a 'color…
By Campus Reform Correspondent  
2
Columbia student group panics amidst House investigation into school’s anti-Semitism
By Michael Duke 
3
Prof says 'all hell broke loose' at Harvard after his study found no racial bias in po…
By Patrick  McDonald '26
4
'MURDERER': Kent State students protest upcoming Kyle Rittenhouse speech
By Emma Arns '26
5
Top journalism school warns students to avoid 'microaggressions': WATCH
By Adam Sabes 
6
‘I hope you die a slow and painful death’--Hawaii student triggered by Israeli flags on…
By Emma Arns '26
Savva Archakov | Michigan Correspondent
March 26, 2024, 1:32 pm ET

Anti-Israel demonstrators interrupted a University of Pennsylvania leadership meeting.

On March 1, a group of pro-Palestine students interrupted a UPenn Board of Trustees meeting, raising hands covered in red paint and loudly repeating “endowment transparency now, divest from genocide,” in order to cut off a speech by university interim president J. Larry Jameson, as reported by The Philadelphia Inquirer.

[RELATED: UPenn faculty block building during ‘die-in’ to honor ‘Gazans murdered by Israel]

The students were part of Freedom School for Palestine, which stated on its Instagram: “This action comes as the result of the ongoing genocide and educide in Palestine, which is enabled by UPenn’s relationship with Israel, including study abroad programming, donations to the IDF, and a recent faculty trip to Israel.”

Due to the disruption, the board meeting only lasted a few minutes, wrote the Inquirer.

In its Instagram post, the group also wrote: “We condemn the Board of Trustees’ support for the genocidal Israeli state, and we call on Penn administration to support Palestinian students, drop disciplinary charges against pro-Palestine demonstrators, and divest from genocide.”

[RELATED: Cops remove anti-Israel students sprawled out on Cornell library floor as others try to study]

The protesting students were referred to the school’s “Center for Community Standards and Accountability” to face penalties, the Inquirer related.

Jameson’s interim term began after the resignation of the previous university president Liz Magill, who stepped down this December following her congressional testimony in which she refused to unequivocally state that “calling for the genocide of Jews” at the school would go against the university’s regulations, as Campus Reform wrote.

Campus Reform has reached out to UPenn and Freedom School for Palestine for comment. This article will be updated accordingly. 

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this