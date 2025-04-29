Anti-Semitic incidents on college campuses rose 84 percent in 2024: REPORT

A new report released by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) found that anti-Semitism throughout the United States, including on college campuses, has reached new heights.

ADL’s annual report on anti-Jewish discrimination was released on April 22, finding that there were a total of 9,354 incidents of anti-Semitism, which is a five percent increase from 2023, a 344 percent increase over the past five years, and an 893 percent increase over the past ten years.

“This horrifying level of antisemitism should never be accepted and yet, as our data shows, it has become a persistent and grim reality for American Jewish communities,” ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said in a statement. “Jewish Americans continue to be harassed, assaulted and targeted for who they are on a daily basis and everywhere they go.”

“But let’s be clear: we will remain proud of our Jewish culture, religion and identities, and we will not be intimidated by bigots,” Greenblatt added.

Vandalism and assault, in particular, increased by 21 percent and 20 percent, respectively. Around half of anti-Israel protests monitored by ADL contained some form of “antisemitic messaging,” including “signs, chants or speeches.”

The organization found that the increase was especially noticeable on college campuses.

“Incidents on college and university campuses rose more steeply than those in any other location,” ADL states in its report. “In 2024, ADL recorded 1,694 antisemitic incidents on college campuses, which is 84% higher than in 2023. Campus incidents comprised 18% of all incidents, a larger proportion than in any previous Audit.”

“In 2024, hatred toward Israel was a driving force behind antisemitism across the U.S., with more than half of all antisemitic incidents referencing Israel or Zionism,” said Oren Segal, an ADL Senior Vice President for Counter-Extremism and Intelligence. “These incidents, along with all those documented in the Audit, serve as a clear reminder that silence is not an option.”

Segal continued to advocate resistance to anti-Semitic discrimination, saying “[g]ood people” must “confront antisemitism.”

Campus Reform has reported about other studies with similar findings, including a study by StopAntiSemitism that documented a “jaw-dropping 3,000% rise in antisemitic tips and submissions” and a report by Hillel International that identified a 700 percent increase in anti-Semitic incidents during the 2023–2024 school year.