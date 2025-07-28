Anti-Semitic incidents on U.S. campuses hit record high amid pro-Hamas protests and federal crackdown

A new study from Hillel International found that anti-Semitic incidents on college campuses hit an all-time high during the 2024-2025 school year.

The study, which was released on July 17, found that anti-Semitic incidents on campus reached their highest-ever level during the 2024–2025 school year, with 2,334 cases reported.

The report shows a sharp rise from 1,853 in 2023–2024 and under 300 annually in prior years, marking a dramatic escalation in recent antisemitic activity.

“The 2,334 incidents tracked during this academic year shows a ten-fold increase in antisemitic activity as compared to the 2022-2023 academic year,” the report concludes. “The drastic increase in antisemitic activity has lead to an environment where Jewish students often feel scared and uncertain.”

According to the report, violent and threatening anti-Semitic incidents dropped from 964 in 2023–2024 to 752 in 2024–2025. The study includes incidents involving violence, threats, vandalism, and graffiti targeting Jewish communities.

According to its website, Hillel International is a Jewish campus organization that supports Jewish students and combats anti-Semitism at colleges and universities worldwide.

Adam Lehman, president and CEO of Hillel International, reacted to the trend by saying “significant changes” should be made by universities to “enforce their rules” to protect Jewish students on campus.

“Over the past year, many universities have made significant changes to better clarify and enforce their policies and codes of conduct, supported by our work with them to achieve these improvements,” Lehman stated. “When universities step up and enforce their rules, Jewish students and all students benefit from a safer, more inclusive campus environment.”

Hillel International is far from the first organization to identify a nationwide increase in anti-Semitic activity.

Campus Reform reported last year that concern about anti-Semitism in the U.S. has risen sharply following Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack against Israel, with anti-Jewish discrimination now seen as a “very serious” problem by 31% of Americans.

In November, a nonprofit called StopAntisemitism published a study finding a “jaw-dropping 3,000% rise in antisemitic tips and submissions,” saying that universities have failed “to protect their Jewish students in the wake of violent antisemitic uprisings.”

Earlier this year, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) released a report finding that anti-Semitism remains pervasive on college campuses.

ADL identified a total of 9,354 incidents of anti-Semitism, a 5 percent increase from the past year. The report found that vandalism targeted at Jewish individuals had increased by 21 percent.

“This horrifying level of antisemitism should never be accepted and yet, as our data shows, it has become a persistent and grim reality for American Jewish communities,” ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said in a statement about the report.

Campus Reform has contacted Hillel International for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.