Anti-Semitic ‘wanted’ posters targeting Jewish regents found at UC Berkeley

Threatening posters targeting Jewish regents were discovered at the University of California, Berkeley, prompting an active investigation by campus police and calls for discipline.

“Jews are being targeted in California - these ‘wanted’ posters were spotted at @UC Berkeley,” the nonprofit group StopAntisemitism wrote on X. “Whomever is responsible should not only be expelled but prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law, if applicable.”

One of the posters targets UC Regent Jonathan “Jay” Sures, describing him as follows: “A vocal Zionist and is Managing Director of the anti-union and pro-Israel United Talented Agency.”

[RELATED: Targeted billboards go up near college campuses as part of campaign against anti-Semitism]

The second poster was directed at UC Regent Richard Leib, describing him as a “Self-proclaimed ‘proud Zionist’ and former executive VP of US Public Technologies, a company acquired by massive weapons manufacturer Lockheed Martin in 1999.”

Dan Mogulof, the chancellor’s senior advisor of strategic communications at UC Berkeley, told Campus Reform that, on Sept. 2, “disturbing and threatening posters targeting members of the University of California Board of Regents were found on the UC Berkeley campus.”

“The posters violated campus policy governing where material can be placed and were removed within an hour,” Mogulof added. The UC police department is investigating the incident and “asks anyone with information about the incident to please contact the department without delay.”

Mogulof added that it remains unknown whether the perpetrators were part of the campus community or from the public at large.

Campus Reform has reported on previous instances where UC Berkeley has made headlines in connection with anti-Semitism on its campus.

In March, the nonprofit organization StandWithUs filed a federal discrimination complaint against UC Berkeley, alleging the university failed to address anti-Semitism, fostered a hostile environment for Jewish students, and ignored harassment complaints.

[RELATED: Newsom threatens lawsuit over Trump admin’s possible $1B deal tied to UCLA anti-Semitism probe]

The complaint alleged that, in one case, a “masked individual” attempted to block a Jewish student from walking on campus, yet was told “there was no violation of policy warranting an investigation.”

Last month, the school was sued for refusing to rehire Israeli scholar Dr. Yael Nativ following anti-Israel tensions, with the lawsuit claiming the decision violated anti-discrimination laws.

“For a university to deny the invitation of a respected professor simply because of her national origin is not only distasteful, it’s illegal,” said Kenneth Marcus, CEO of the Louis D. Brandeis Center for Human Rights Under Law.

Campus Reform has contacted UC Berkeley, the UC Regents Office, Jonathan Sures, and Richard Leib for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.