Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Young Journalists
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Young Journalist
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

Antifa attempts to shut down Charlie Kirk event at University of Washington, allegedly assault security personnel

Antifa attempted to shut down Turning Point USA President Charlie Kirk's event at the University of Washington and allegedly assaulted a man.

Trending
1
Theology prof: 'Dear God, please help me to hate White people'

By Ben Zeisloft  

2
QUIET PART OUT LOUD: Student complains that 'anti-Jewish students' didn't get enough police protection

By Adam Sabes 

3
AYFKM: Columbia University makes no mention of Jews in Holocaust Remembrance Day post

By Adam Sabes 

4
'ALL THESE IDIOTS GET ADMITTED': Alan Dershowitz on student protesters: WATCH

By Nicholas Giordano 

5
Emerson College POSTED BAIL for its own pro-Hamas occupiers

By Adam Sabes 

6
Macklemore dedicates new 'Hind's Hall' song to pro-Hamas activists

By Michael Duke 

X: @SeaProtestNet
Adam Sabes | Deputy Editor
May 8, 2024, 12:36 pm ET

Antifa attempted to shut down Turning Point USA President Charlie Kirk’s event at the University of Washington and allegedly assaulted a man.

Kirk spoke at the University of Washington on Tuesday night, drawing protesters to the event.

Antifachistsche Action posted a flying calling on people to protest the event, calling Kirk a “Zionist, White Supremacist, Fascist, and Christian Nationalist.”

”Gather your friends to disrupt, oppose, and reject White Supremazy, Zionism, and Christian nationalism,” the poster stated.

Andy Ngo posted a video alleging that the Antifa protesters assaulted security personnel for Jonathan Choe with an umbrella, who suffered a laceration to his cheek.

[RELATED: AYFKM: Columbia University makes no mention of Jews in Holocaust Remembrance Day post]

The protesters were seen chasing after Choe in a separate video posted on X.

During the protests on Tuesday, another video shows fraternity brothers challenging the Antifa members to a push-up contest.

According to the Seattle Times, Kirk’s event went on with minimal disruptions.

[RELATED: Harvard threatens to place its occupiers on ‘involuntary leave,’ citing ‘indefensible’ behavior: READ THE EMAIL]

“Our priority was to ensure the safety of all students, faculty, staff and visitors to our campus during what we anticipated could be a tense evening, and we took steps to maintain distance between opposing groups,” said a University of Washington spokesperson. “We have received some reports of altercations and are continuing to monitor and work toward a peaceful conclusion to the night.”

Share this article
Staff image

More articles like this