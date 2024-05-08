Antifa attempts to shut down Charlie Kirk event at University of Washington, allegedly assault security personnel

X: @SeaProtestNet

Antifa attempted to shut down Turning Point USA President Charlie Kirk’s event at the University of Washington and allegedly assaulted a man.

Kirk spoke at the University of Washington on Tuesday night, drawing protesters to the event.

Antifachistsche Action posted a flying calling on people to protest the event, calling Kirk a “Zionist, White Supremacist, Fascist, and Christian Nationalist.”

”Gather your friends to disrupt, oppose, and reject White Supremazy, Zionism, and Christian nationalism,” the poster stated.

Andy Ngo posted a video alleging that the Antifa protesters assaulted security personnel for Jonathan Choe with an umbrella, who suffered a laceration to his cheek.

The security for journalist @choeshow suffered a deep laceration to his cheek when one of the Antifa members hit him in the face with a black umbrella as part of a mob beating at @UW. The umbrellas function as weapons for Antifa in addition to blocking themselves from cameras.… pic.twitter.com/c2xruw3SDW — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) May 8, 2024

The protesters were seen chasing after Choe in a separate video posted on X.

During the protests on Tuesday, another video shows fraternity brothers challenging the Antifa members to a push-up contest.

Frat bros at University of Washington in Seattle challenge antifa to a push-up contest. Something is happening. There is more on the ground spontaneous resistance to these protests than all others in recent years put together. They’re inspiring a disgust reflex in normal people. pic.twitter.com/FdG4ChhBsO — Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) May 7, 2024

According to the Seattle Times, Kirk’s event went on with minimal disruptions.

“Our priority was to ensure the safety of all students, faculty, staff and visitors to our campus during what we anticipated could be a tense evening, and we took steps to maintain distance between opposing groups,” said a University of Washington spokesperson. “We have received some reports of altercations and are continuing to monitor and work toward a peaceful conclusion to the night.”