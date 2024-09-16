Arizona State provides $1,000 scholarship to those 'positively contributing to the LGBTQ community'

A public university in Tempe, Arizona is attempting to show its commitment to LGBT-identifying students with an exclusive scholarship.

Arizona State University offers a $1,000 scholarship through the Jonathan J. Davis LGBTQ Scholarship, which is available for honors students within the Barrett Honors College.

“The Jonathan J. Davis LGBTQ Scholarship is for incoming or current honors students who are positively contributing to the LGBTQ community,” the ASU website reads. “Scholarships are awarded to students who identify as part of the LGBTQ community and are pursuing their studies in STEM, business, performing arts, or film fields.”

[RELATED: U of Vermont offers potentially-illegal race-restricted scholarship to ‘BIPOC,’ ‘POC’ applicants]

This scholarship is named after the assistant director of information technology at the honors college.

“Demonstrating his commitment to supporting education and inclusivity, in 2021, Jonathan established the Jonathan J. Davis LGBTQ Scholarship Endowment at ASU,” the university writes. “This initiative aims to provide vital assistance to LGBTQ-identified honors students, facilitating their academic journey towards graduation.”

Daffy Campaigns, an online website created to raise money for various funds, has a fundraiser page for the scholarship, which has Davis listed as the organizer.

According to the web page, a “generous contribution will not only support their educational journey but also send a powerful message of acceptance and support to the LGBTQ community.”

[RELATED: ASU prof warns of ‘forced breeding camps’ in event discussing ‘speculative future’ without abortion]

“Together, let’s break down barriers and create a world where every student, regardless of their sexual orientation or gender identity, has equal access to education and the chance to thrive,” the web page continues.

As of publication, the page has raised $50 for the scholarship.

In August, an ASU class hosted Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes, who encouraged students to vote in order to “set the agenda” on both the environment and “reproductive rights.” He also told the class that those students who do not vote should feel “shame.”

Campus Reform has reached out to Jonathan Davis and the Barrett Honors College for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.