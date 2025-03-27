Arizona State University changes names of segregated graduation ceremonies but keeps them in place

Amid federal and state challenges to its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives, Arizona State University is renaming its segregated graduation ceremonies but otherwise keeping them in place.

Campus Reform has previously reported on the school’s segregated ceremonies.

In 2023, Campus Reform found that Arizona State university organized five identity-based “convocation” events, including “Asian/Asian Pacific American Convocation,” a “Rainbow Convocation” for LGBTQ-identifying students, and a“Black African Convocation,” among others.

Now, the university is renaming those convocations to “celebrations.” The school website explains the difference between the two words.

“Convocation events, hosted by colleges, are celebrations of individual achievement where graduate names are called and graduates cross the stage,” the university explains. “Celebrations are held by and for various student groups and are open to all graduating students.”

Besides the word change, the identity-based ceremonies appear to still functionally remain as segregated graduation ceremonies.

As Axios reported, the name change followed a Feb. 14 Department of Education letter that condemned, among other things, “segregation by race at graduation ceremonies.”

“In a shameful echo of a darker period in this country’s history, many American schools and universities even encourage segregation by race at graduation ceremonies and in dormitories and other facilities,” the Department’s letter stated.

The renaming of the graduation ceremonies is not the only step Arizona State University has taken following the letter.

The university has also moved its list of LGBTQ resources from its main page to that of the Rainbow Coalition, a student organization. The page is still a part of the university’s website and has the “.edu” domain, and offers services like “gender neutral restrooms” and “voice training.”

A university spokesperson confirmed the move of the resources page in a message to Campus Reform.