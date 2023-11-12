As Biden’s approval ratings decrease, leftist students criticize administration’s support for border wall and Israel

During a speaker event at Northern Arizona University featuring Vice President Kamala Harris, NAU student Jonathan Otero grilled the Biden Administration for continuing work on the border wall and its support of Israel.

“This administration has continued to deport children and their families while simultaneously building a wall,” Otero said. “Children continue to die at the wall because of this country’s inhumane policies, much like the crimes committed, and funded, against those in Palestine.”

Jonathan Otero is not the only liberal American who is losing faith in the Biden Administration.

According to an Oct. 26 recent Gallup Poll, Biden’s approval ratings have plummeted to an overall 37%. This is a personal low for the administration, with the rating down 4 points from last September’s 41%.

Biden’s approval rating among Democrats has dropped from 84% to 75% just in the last month. According to Gallup, this is the worst reading Biden has ever had from his own party.

The Biden Administration’s announcement to resume work on the border wall also came as an unwelcome shock to many Democrats, as Biden publicly declared during his campaign that “There will not be another foot of wall constructed [in] my administration.”

The administration first announced its plans to expedite the “construction of barriers and roads in the vicinity of the international land border in Starr County, Texas” on October 5, 2023.

Students and faculty at Northern Arizona University seem to share a common lack of enthusiasm for the Biden Administration, as Jonathan Otero’s remarks to Vice President Harris were greeted by a round of applause and cheers.

According to the Daily Caller, Harris explained to the students the administration has tried to create legislation to create a path to citizenship for illegal immigrants and said “Republicans in Congress have purposely not picked it up.”

Harris then defended Israel, noting Israel is a strong ally with the right to self-defense but that the administration was working with their Israeli counterparts to avoid any human rights violations.

Gallup cites this recent decrease in Biden’s approval ratings as being a direct effect of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

According to Gallup, “Biden pledged ‘rock solid and unwavering’ support for Israel from the U.S., … but Biden has faced criticism from some members of his party for aligning too closely with Israel and not doing enough for the Palestinians.”























