Auburn University dissolves DEI office ahead of state law taking effect

Auburn University has announced it will dissolve its Office of Inclusion and Diversity.

According to AL.com, the university announced that the Office of Inclusion and Diversity will close by Aug. 15 ahead of a new sate law banning DEI programs and certain “divisive concepts” from being taught.

“Throughout this process, it was critical that we respected our AU colleagues affected by this change,” Auburn University Provost Vini Nathan and Senior Vice Presidents Kelli Shomakeer and Bobby Woodard wrote in a letter to students and staff.

The administrators wrote that employees within the Office of Inclusion and Diversity will be shifted into new positions.

“Some colleagues will fill existing vacancies, while others will assume new roles in existing offices to assist with student recruitment, admissions or to support student success and student organizations. Depending on their responsibilities, they will report to the Office of Enrollment Management, Division of Student Affairs or the Office of the Provost,” they wrote.

The University of Alabama System announced last week that DEI offices would also close on its campuses.

Public universities within the state have until Oct. 1 to comply with the new law.