Auburn University official facing allegations of encouraging race-based admissions

A high-ranking Auburn University official is facing allegations that she pushed race-based admissions and scholarships, despite federal directives to the contrary and the Supreme Court’s ruling against affirmative action.

The new allegations trace back to a May report from The Auburn Plainsman that Phil Verpil, the assistant vice president at Enrollment Management and the executive director of undergraduate admissions, had engaged in race-based admissions, making it easier for black students to be admitted.

Another report from 1819 News published on June 16 contains several allegations that Joffery Gaymon, the vice president for enrollment services and Verpil’s superior, directed the racially-discriminatory practices.

Some tactics reportedly included prioritizing recruiting from schools with black students and changing requirements for black applicants to make certain tests, such as the ACT, optional.

That report cites “[s]ources familiar with the matter” as well as an audio recording and internal documents obtained by the news site showing that Gaymon pushed those practices.

One Office of Undergraduate Admissions document from September names four “Target Populations,” which includes “Black/African American” students. According to the report, no other races are mentioned.

1819 News reports that “Multiple people with direct knowledge of Auburn’s admissions process” have offered evidence and described how “Verpil, at the behest of Gaymon, has been able to manipulate the admissions process in a way to benefit black applicants in multiple ways.”

A university spokesman denied using race-based admissions in a statement to 1819 News.

“Auburn University does not consider race in its admissions decisions and adheres strictly to all applicable state and federal laws,” the spokesman said. “Admissions policies are designed to ensure that all applicants are evaluated fairly, with a focus on academic rigor. Like other nationally ranked institutions, Auburn University attracts an applicant pool reflective of various backgrounds; from that applicant pool, only highly qualified students are admitted.”

The report comes at a time when the Trump administration has targeted colleges and universities that don’t comply with anti-DEI policies.

Trump’s January executive order targeting DEI explicitly labels the practices as race-based discrimination. Specifically, it accuses institutions of higher education of promoting “dangerous, demeaning, and immoral race- and sex-based preferences under the guise of so-called ‘diversity, equity, and inclusion.’”

The order also cites the 2023 Supreme Court case, Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard, which ruled that race-based affirmative action in higher education was unconstitutional.

Campus Reform contacted Auburn University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.