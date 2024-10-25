'AUTOGRAPH THEIR T***': Rhode Island U spent thousands of dollars to host porn star

Screenshots taken from X account of Nicole Solas.

The University of Rhode Island (URI) reportedly spent $3,500 to host a porn actress to “talk to students [about] how to do porn.”

Nicole Solas, in a Sept. 25 post, wrote on X: “The University of Rhode Island @universityofri paid a porn star $3,500 to fly from Vegas to talk to students abt how to do porn. 5-day, all-expenses paid vacation for a porn actor thanks to YOUR taxes. She got PAID to take 2 URI classes - new to a stripper out of high school. This is higher education in Rhode Island, folks. The lowest it’s ever been.”

[RELATED: Georgia Tech opens ‘Slutty Vegan’ restaurant on campus]

The University of Rhode Island @universityofri paid a porn star $3,500 to fly from Vegas to talk to students abt how to do porn.



5-day, all-expenses paid vacation for a porn actor thanks to YOUR taxes.



She got PAID to take 2 URI classes - new to a stripper out of high school.… pic.twitter.com/DU2vVnvHQT — Nicole Solas, Sued by the Teachers Union (@Nicoletta0602) September 25, 2024

The porn actress is “Sinn Sage,” as identified in a flyer from the school’s Gender and Sexuality Center that was shared by Solas. She spoke on Oct. 12 as part of the school’s “Sex Fest” event series on the topic of “How to please a woman.”

“Sinn Sage” was also meant to host a “Sex Toy Bingo” on Oct. 14 organized by the Gender and Sexuality Center, an event which has since been canceled. The event description invited students to “[j]oin us . . . to play bingo, learn about healthy and safer sex practices, and the chance to win sex toys.”

UPDATE: The Las Vegas porn star @universityofri paid $3500 to teach students how to do internet porn was autographing the breasts of students.



How is that not a Title IX violation. https://t.co/RcMVRCIspf pic.twitter.com/EA9pPkH2mz — Nicole Solas, Sued by the Teachers Union (@Nicoletta0602) September 26, 2024

In a follow up post, Solas wrote: “The Las Vegas porn star @universityofri paid $3500 to teach students how to do internet porn was autographing the breasts of students. How is that not a Title IX violation.”

”Sinn Sage” wrote on X: “some days are great because enthusiastic young queer people ask me to autograph their t***!”

Other events that the Center planned in October as part of its “Sexual Liberation Month” included “Queer Hikes,” “Pronoun Day Booth,” “Painting, Pumpkins & Pizza,” and “free HIV/STI Testing.”

Several other universities have hosted or are planning to host events with sexual themes.

[RELATED: Study praising group sex at SF ‘Horse Market’ follows higher ed trend to normalize illicit queer activity in name of inclusion]



The “Pride Center” at California State University, Northridge is planning a Tuesday event featuring “Kinky Karaoke.”

“Join us for a joyous evening of memorable performances, sex toy giveaways and delicious food as we embrace sex-positivity, autonomy and agency,” the event organizers wrote.

In April, Campus Reform reported that Indiana University–Purdue University Indianapolis spent more than $100 to get, among other things, nylon rope for an “Introduction to Bondage” event.

Campus Reform has reached out to the University of Rhode Island for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.