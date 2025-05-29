AZ lawmakers focus on fighting toxic ideology' of anti-Semitism in public education

Lawmakers in Arizona are close to passing the Antisemitism in Education Act (H.B. 2867), a bill that would impose strict penalties for various forms of anti-Semitic discrimination in public schools.

After being introduced in February, H.B. 2867 is one vote away from clearing both chambers of the state legislature, according to the Arizona Capitol Times. The legislation was approved by the state House of Representatives in a 38-2 vote during March.

Bill sponsor Rep. Michael Way said that he wrote the bill in order to combat rampant discrimination across the state’s education system, emphasizing that there should be zero tolerance for discrimination of any kind.

“Our schools should be places of learning, not breeding grounds for hatred and discrimination,” Way said in a press release. “Arizona has zero tolerance for antisemitism, and this bill ensures that our classrooms are free from the toxic ideology that fuels division and hostility. No teacher, administrator, or student should be forced to endorse or participate in any form of antisemitic conduct.”

“This legislation sends a clear message—there will be consequences for those who violate these fundamental principles,” he added.

Way also said that he has “an inbox full of examples” of anti-Semitism, including teachers giving extra credit to students who take part in anti-Israel protests, according to the Arizona Capitol Times.

[RELATED: ‘F*** YOU’: Flustered protester caught ‘running away’ from Riley Gaines at University of Arizona]

The act would prevent teachers and administrators from engaging various forms of anti-Semitism, including calling for the genocide of the Jews or requiring students to support anti-Semitic viewpoints as part of any class assignment. Teachers who violate these restrictions would be personally liable for any financial damages from lawsuits brought by discrimination victims.

Opponents of H.B. 2867, including the Arizona Education Association (AEA), have criticized the standard of liability established by the act, arguing that existing disciplinary measures are sufficient to prevent teachers from engaging in discriminatory behavior.

“Arizona public school districts maintain robust disciplinary procedures for educators accused of bigotry and other wrongdoing,” a joint letter signed by AEA reads. “We are deeply concerned that the framework established in House Bill 2867 will transform classroom misunderstandings into costly legal battles, encourage disgruntled individuals to harass and extort educators, and push hard-working professionals out of the classroom.”

[RELATED: 68 anti-Israel activists charged for criminal trespassing during April protest at Arizona State]

Campus Reform has previously reported on the state of anti-Semitism in Arizona’s public schools. In October, the Attorney’s Office of Maricopa County filed trespassing charges against nearly 70 anti-Israel protesters at the Tempe campus of Arizona State University.

County Attorney Rachel Mitchell sharply criticized the protesters’ actions, emphasizing their lack of regard for the law as well as her own obligation to protect law and order.

“The right to free speech does not extend to violating the law,” Mitchell said. “The university’s policy is clear – encampments are not permitted in this particular area on campus. The protestors – many of whom were not students – were given the chance, over and over again, to peacefully take down the encampments and leave the area.”

“My office is now playing the equally important role of holding these people accountable for their actions,” he continued.

Campus Reform has reached out to Rep. Michael Way for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.