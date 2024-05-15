BAILED OUT?: LA County Board of Supervisors wants taxpayers to fund legal aid for UCLA pro-Hamas occupiers

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passed a motion aimed at helping individuals with legal aid who were arrested during the University of California, Los Angeles, anti-Israel encampment.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath filed the motion during the board’s May 7 meeting, which directed the LA County Public Defender to “direct resources and services toward the defense of the UCLA students and affiliates that were arrested on the evening of Wednesday, May 1, 2024, and morning of Thursday, May 2, 2024.”

According to Fox News National Correspondent Bill Melugin, the motion passed with only one vote against it, which came from Supervisor Kathryn Barger, who’s a Republican.

There were over 180 pages of public comment for the motion, most of which overwhelmingly supported the legal aid.

One community member, Diane Zimmerman, said supervisors should be “ashamed” of themselves if legal aid is given to the protesters, according to the Daily Bruin.

“Be well ashamed of yourself if you use any of our taxpayer money to support the people that are literally abusing anyone who is Jewish on campus,” Zimmerman said.

210 people were arrested at UCLA in relation to the illegal anti-Israel encampment, according to Reuters.