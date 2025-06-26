Barnard College offers $8K ‘STEMinist’ summer camp for high schoolers

A summer program for high schoolers at Barnard College promises to combine the study of STEM fields with learning how to address “gender inequality.” The three-week program is called the “STEMinist Track.”

STEM is an acronym for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics. Barnard College is a women’s liberal arts school connected with Columbia University in New York.

“In addition to your coursework, this program begins to address some of the inequalities that women face in the STEM field and how students can begin to rewrite the narrative with their presence,” a program description on the college’s website says.

Each summer at Barnard, college students and faculty administer various three-week pre-college summer programs for high schoolers. According to the college’s website, the cost to attend these programs ranges from $10,171 for students living on campus to $8,160 for those commuting.

The “STEMinist Track” is one of these programs, scheduled for June 29–July 18. The program is one option high schoolers can choose for Barnard’s NextGen Leadership Institute, which aims to introduce students to the college from an explicitly feminist perspective.

NextGen’s page says it wants to teach “curious and passionate high school students who want to engage with complex topics and explore leadership, all through a feminist lens.”

Other NextGen options include the “Writing and Literature Track,” “Global Humanities Track,” “Art, Movement and Performance Track,” and “Leadership in Action Series.”

“This track encompasses a diverse range of courses in urban studies, sociology, gender studies, political science and economics, offering a comprehensive view of global cultural, social, and political dynamics,” the description for the Global Humanities Track says.

Several colleges and universities offer high school summer programs that promote women’s and gender studies, such as one this summer at Smith College in Massachusetts.

The program, called “Women, Gender, & Representation,” offers courses such as “Global Reproductive Justice,” “Shaping a New World: Race, Gender, Feminism, & Science Fiction for a Better Tomorrow,” and “Queer Love Stories.”

Similarly, another pre-college program at Tulane University in Louisiana provides high schoolers with a “preview of the college classroom while forming a strong community centered on exploring gender issues and social change.”

“With more students joining the public conversation on how gender affects our world—from the ‘confidence gap’ to the #MeToo Movement—Newcomb Summer Session empowers you to put feminist ideas into social action,” a description reads.

Campus Reform contacted Barnard College and the Pre-College Programs for comment.