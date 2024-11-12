Barnard implements 'Partisan Political Campaign and Lobbying Policy' following institutional neutrality policy

Barnard College, an official college of Columbia University in New York City, has implemented a new “Partisan Political Campaign and Lobbying Policy” to replace the current “Political Activity Policy.”

On Oct. 9, Vice President and General Counsel Serena Longley notified Barnard students in an email on the removal of the “political statement” definition, clarification on lobbying, and limiting of discussion entailing “only partisan and campaign political activity,” according to the Columbia Daily Spectator.

The “political statement” description is being removed to “better emphasize that the policy’s restrictions apply only to partisan and campaign political activity,” the outlet also reports.

“[O]nly the Chair of the College Board of Trustees and the College President, or their respective designees, may make political statements on behalf of the College,” the Political Activity Policy reads. “All such statements must be aligned with the mission of the College and adhere to federal law.”

The school’s mission statement notes, “As a college for women, Barnard embraces its responsibility to address issues of gender in all of their complexity and urgency and to help students achieve the personal strength that will enable them to meet the challenges they will encounter throughout their lives.”

Longely’s message reportedly explained that the changes will narrow the “range of activities, covering only partisan and campaign political activity.”

In addition, the proposed policy now prevents “statements for or against any candidate,” as well as preventing the college president and other officials from “campaign endorsements, fundraising, or other material support.”

The policy is designed to align with Barnard’s “Expectations for Community Conduct” that was adopted in September, a move toward institutional neutrality.

The Partisan Political Campaign and Lobbying Policy took effect on Nov. 1, according to Columbia’s website.

“This policy ensures that: (1) members of the Barnard College community comply with federal, state, and local laws prohibiting the use of Barnard resources or affiliation for partisan political campaign activities; and (2) any lobbying on behalf of Barnard College comports with federal, state, and local laws strictly limiting the nature and volume of permissible lobbying activities conducted by nonprofit educational institutions,” the school writes.

Campus Reform has reached out to Serena Longley and Barnard College for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.