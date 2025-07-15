Baylor rescinds LGBT church grant, cites commitment to Christian values

Baylor University in Waco, Texas, rescinded a research grant on Wednesday that had been awarded to a program studying LGBT “inclusion” in Christian churches. The school cited its commitment to biblical values as the basis for the decision.

The $60,000 grant had been awarded to the Center for Church and Community Impact at Baylor’s Diana R. Garland School of Social Work. The project was meant to explore LGBT “inclusion and belonging in the church.”

[RELATED: Gen Z flocks to Catholicism in search of ‘truth’ and ‘order’ as young people reject leftism]

In a letter published July 9, President Linda Livingstone described the decision to cancel the grant as “the appropriate course of action and in the best interests of Baylor University.”

Livingstone acknowledged that the grant’s approval caused “confusion” among Baylor students, affiliates and local churches.

She wrote, “This has been a learning opportunity for many involved in this situation,” and affirmed Baylor’s intent to uphold its Christian identity while maintaining respect for all students.

[RELATED: DEI official at Catholic Loyola University sticks by DEI as other universities axe it]

Baylor stated that by doing this, the university wants to provide a Christian community to their students, including those who identify as members of the LGBT community.

The university emphasized its commitment to providing a Christian community for all students, and reaffirmed that its founding principles, dating back to its Baptist roots in 1845, remain unchanged.

Livingstone stated that Baylor aims to promote a mission that is based on “academics, student life, and spiritual formation.”

The university’s Human Sexuality Statement affirms that sexuality is “a gift from God” and defines marriage exclusively as “between a man and a woman.” The policy discourages behavior contradicting biblical teachings, including sex outside of marriage and all homosexual conduct.

The policy also states that students should not affiliate with groups that “promote understandings of sexuality that are contrary to biblical teaching.”

Baylor’s action also comes amid recent national stories involving religious freedom on campus.

At Columbia University, a graduate student faced an investigation for sharing Catholic views online.

Meanwhile, Grand Canyon University successfully fought a $37.7 million Biden-era fine from the Department of Education, alleging anti-religious bias.

Campus Reform reached out to Baylor University and President Livingstone for comment but did not receive a response by publication time.