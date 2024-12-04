‘BEGIN WREAKING HAVOC’: Radical anti-Israel magazine calls for violence and uses terrorist symbols, gets banned by MIT

A radical magazine at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) was recently shut down by the school administration after an editor seemingly published a seeming call to violence, as well as symbols used by a terrorist group.

The editors of the magazine, “Written Revolution,” were told by MIT officials in October that they could no longer hand out their publication on campus, and any off-campus copies could not be affiliated with MIT, according to a Tuesday article by Inside Higher Ed.

At the heart of the matter is a controversial article written by magazine editor Prahlad Iyengar that caught the MIT administrators’ attention, wrote Inside Higher Ed.

In the article, titled “On Pacifism,” Iyengar seemed to call for violence against Israelis, writing that “an occupied people have the right to resist their occupation by any means necessary.” He argues that the anti-Israel movement is so far failing in its goals, and at the “root of the problem,” among other things, is “our own strategic decision to embrace nonviolence as our primary vehicle of change.”

“One year into a horrific genocide, it is time for the movement to begin wreaking havoc, or else, as we’ve seen, business will indeed go on as usual,” he continued.

He concluded: “We need to connect with the community and build root-mycelial networks of mutual aid. And we must act now.”

MIT warned Iyengar that “[n]umerous community members have expressed concern for their safety and well-being after learning of your article,” and further pointed out that his story used images associated with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a terrorist group, wrote Inside Higher Ed.

Iyengar insisted that he did not call for violence, but seemed to contradict himself, saying that “strategic pacifism is effectively an admission that the state should have a monopoly over violence,” according to Inside Higher Ed.

Iyengar later appeared on Al Jazeera, clad in a keffiyeh head scarf, for an interview to try to justify his actions.

Campus Reform has reached out to MIT and Prahlad Iyengar for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.