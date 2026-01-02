BIAGINI: My favorite article from 2025

2025 saw legions of radical left-wing professors exposed, subversions of federal crackdowns on DEI initiatives brought to light, and institutional suppression of conservative viewpoints laid bare.

Yet, one story stands head and shoulders above many others this year.

Headlined “University of Oklahoma places transgender instructor on leave after failing student who cited Bible” and penned by Campus Reform reporter Austin Browne, the story is unique in that it goes the extra mile when conducting background research on a person of interest.

The article is particularly noteworthy because it utilizes an online database, called RateMyProfessor, to corroborate student opinions of Mel Curth, a transgender professor who allegedly flunked a student for citing the Bible in an academic essay.

