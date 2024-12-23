Biden administration’s Title IX changes: ROUNDUP

The Joe Biden administration provoked opposition from many quarters when it revised Title IX in April.

Title IX is meant to defend women from discrimination in higher education. But the Biden administration decided that that protection, originally meant for women, will now also apply to men–as long as they claim to “identify” as women. The revisions also made it easier for men to be accused of sexual assault, reducing due process rights, as claimed by critics.

Now, the White House has ended one major plank of the Title IX revisions, one that would have forced states to allow men to compete against women in sports.

Here are four times that Campus Reform covered Title IX under the Biden administration.

[Title IX, Day One: Americans push back on Biden admin’s plan to overhaul rule]

The proposed Title IX changes faced opposition as far back as 2021. One female student athlete said that being made to face male opponents “shattered” her chances of victory, and said it was “frustrating, heartbreaking, and demoralizing.” Lauren Adams of the Women’s Liberation Front said that male participation in women’s sports “denies the reality of differences when they exist and are relevant between the sexes.”

[Title IX: Where it’s been and where it’s headed]

Also in 2021, Angela Morabito, who was involved in the Trump administration’s previous changes to Title IX enhancing due process rights, wrote about criticisms from the left and Biden administration of Trump’s revisions. The Biden campaign alleged that “[t]he Trump Administration has rolled back important protections for student survivors by rescinding the Obama-Biden Administration’s 2011 Title IX guidance.”

[OPINION: Questions Senators must ask Catherine Lhamon, nominated to be the nation’s top Title IX enforcer]

Morabito also wrote about the appointment of Catherine Lhamon to the position of Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights. She mentioned that Lhamon played a key role under the Obama administration in forming Title IX policy to harm due process rights for students.

[Tashjy: New Title IX regulations will “undermine” progress Title IX has made for females]

Campus Reform Higher Ed Fellow Ken Tashjy spoke on The National Desk about the Biden administration’s plans for Title IX. He warned: “It’s going to allow men to enter what traditionally were private spaces for females, that being bathrooms, locker rooms, single sex residence halls. It will give biological men that identify as females access to athletic or academic scholarships or opportunities. All of which will undermine the very progress that’s been made under Title IX.”

He continued: “And every time one of those athletic opportunities is awarded to a biological man that identifies as a female, that’s one less female who has that opportunity.”