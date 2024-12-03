Bill to ban Texas colleges from accepting funding from foreign adversaries gets introduced in state House

A Texas state representative has introduced legislation that would prevent public colleges and universities in the state from accepting money from foreign adversaries.

On Nov. 12, Giovanni Capriglione introduced H.B. 173 in the Texas House of Representatives, as first reported by Texas Scorecard.

[RELATED: Texas lawmakers consider strengthening DEI-ban, applying it to classrooms]

”Notwithstanding any other law, an institution of higher education may not solicit or accept a gift, grant, or donation from: (1) a governmental entity of China, Iran, North Korea, or Russia; or (2) a governmental entity of a country that has provided material support to a foreign terrorist organization,” the one-page legislation reads.

Capriglione’s efforts come amid recent attempts by various Republican lawmakers to reduce foreign influence in higher education.

On Nov. 21, Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter to Texas state agencies encouraging them to fully divest from China immediately.

”Threats to that security can come from foreign adversaries, including the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), whose belligerent actions across the Southeastern Pacific region and the world have increased instability and financial risk to the State holding investments in China,” the governor wrote. ”As Chinese aggression against the United States and its allies seems likely to continue, the financial risk associated with holding investments in China will also rise.”

”Therefore, all investments of state funds in China must be evaluated and immediately addressed,” Abbott continued.

[RELATED: WATCH: UPenn students concerned about foreign influence on campus]

On Sept. 10, Texas Congressman August Pfluger’s H.R. 1516, designed to combat Chinese influence over American colleges, passed in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“The Chinese Community Party is utilizing Confucius Institutes to infiltrate American university campuses and engage in espionage, steal intellectual property, intimidate Chinese dissidents, promote communist propaganda, and funnel sensitive information back to the People’s Liberation Army,” Pfluger stated in a press release. “This bill protects students and universities while ensuring that American dollars are not enabling foreign malign influence.”