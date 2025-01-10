Bill to redirect DEI funding for scholarships gets drafted in Idaho

A state senator in Idaho is pushing legislation that could limit Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) at state public universities and colleges.

On Thursday, Senator Ben Toews shared his proposal with the state DEI task force, as reported by the Idaho Press.

”We’re looking for what’s worked in other places to attempt to make sure that universities and higher education institutions have that freedom of thought that we want,” the state senator reportedly said.

The draft’s definition is said to define DEI as programming that is “designed or implemented in accordance with the tenets or concepts of critical theory,” and can be based upon concepts such as implicit bias, racial privilege, patriarchy, and misgendering.

The Idaho Press reports that other provisions of the proposal include bans on schools from hiring a DEI “officer,” bans against mandatory diversity trainings and required DEI courses for students, and would require colleges to submit annual reports detailing compliance with the law.

KREM has noted that the draft would also redirect money set aside for DEI in 2026 to instead go toward scholarships.

”Funds that would have otherwise been expended on diversity, equity, and inclusive offices or diversity, equity, and inclusion officers in Fiscal year 20-26 may be reallocated at the discretion of the governing board of the institute of higher education to merit scholarships designed to reduce tuition for in-state students,” Toews reportedly stated.

Co-Chair Judy Boyle of the DEI task force has said that the group will “look this over for a few days,” before the legislation can advance any further.