Binghamton U hosts drag queen to speak to children at LGBT event

Binghamton University in Upstate New York recently hosted a “Queer Youth Conference” that featured a keynote speaker from a drag queen.

Binghamton University’s Q Center, the university’s LGBT center that “provides an array of resources, educational opportunities and social justice initiatives designed to foster a campus environment that is inclusive,” organized the event that is targeted for LGBT youth.

In a university description for the “United in Identity: Queer Youth Conference,” the university states that the day-long event addressed “critical issues facing LGBTQ+ youth while also engaging all participants in discussions around coalition building, social empowerment, and expression of queer joy.”

The description goes on to state that it invited “University students and youth from local and regional schools” to hear from “Q Center staff, LGBTQ+ student leaders, and keynote speaker Mrs. Kasha Davis.”

Davis self-describes as a “Drag Queen storyteller & speaker,” and posted photos from the event on Instagram where he is seen speaking to a room of children at the university.

Following the event, the university’s BingUNews posted an article that stated that the Oct. 21 event brought “over 70 youth and students from within an hour’s radius of Binghamton” to the campus.

The associate director of the Q Center offered comment to BingUNews, stating that “Over the several years that I’ve been here, I’ve tried to make better connections with the local community and school districts Going into this year, we were in about as good of a position as we could be.”

He added that “the previous version didn’t really include the campus in any specific ways, but it was a goal to include students who want to work with younger kids.”

The article also outlined that “adults” who attended the event were also invited to participate in breakout sessions with university DEI staff, in an effort to “identify tangible strategies for advocacy and support of LGBTQ+ students after the conference.”

Davis was also quoted in the BingUNews piece, saying that students applauded after he told them that, “If you see injustice in your world, document it and speak up. Continue to find your tribe, because when multiple lights gather together, the light is so bright it attracts others. Remember to passionately seek and cultivate joy.”

