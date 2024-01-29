Binghamton University facing federal civil rights investigation over anti-Semitism complaint: EXCLUSIVE

The Department of Education Office for Civil Rights has opened an investigation into Binghamton University in New York over its alleged failure to respond to harassment of Jewish students, Campus Reform has learned.

The complaint was filed by Campus Reform Editor-in-Chief Dr. Zachary Marschall.

An investigation into Binghamton University was opened on Monday by the Department of Education Office for Civil Rights.

Dept. of Education investigating University of Wisconsin over anti-Semitism complaint: EXCLUSIVE

The letter cited an October 25, 2023, Students for Justice in Palestine “Walk out for Palestine” protest, where one student who served on the organization’s executive board said “Israel is worse than Nazi Germany,” according to a video posted to X.

The Binghamton University Zionist Organization responded to the incident in an email to the Pipe Dream, the university’s student newspaper.

[RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Dept of Education investigating Northwestern University over anti-Semitism complaint]

“Such a comparison profoundly diminishes the Holocaust’s atrocities, where 6 million Jews were systematically and brutally murdered. To draw upon such a tragic chapter in human history for political leverage is not only historically misguided but deeply offensive, especially to Jewish students who bear the weight of the Holocaust’s legacy,” the organization wrote.

Marschall wrote in the complaint that Binghamton hasn’t properly responded to “very clear threats” to Jewish students.”

Campus Reform reached out to Binghamton for comment.