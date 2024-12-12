Binghamton University ‘Pride in December’ to provide ‘gender affirming haircuts’

Binghamton University’s Q Center is organizing an event next week called “Pride in December,” which will offer, among other things, “gender affirming [sic] haircuts.”

The event is a partnership between the Q Center and “queer-owned and queer-friendly businesses,” according to a Center Instagram post from last week. It is scheduled for Sunday, December 15. “You’ve heard of Christmas in July,” the post says, “here’s Pride in December!” Students must make a donation to the “Identity Youth Center” to receive a haircut.

Binghamton University is a public research university in Greater Binghamton, New York.

According to its website, the Q Center “advocates for the collective liberation of queer identifying people.”

“We are cultivating an intersectional space where all queer students, faculty and staff at Binghamton University are empowered to be their full, authentic selves,” its description continues.

In June, Binghamton’s Q Center announced that it had raised the “Progress Pride Flag” in recognition of LGBTQ Pride Month.

“Dare to use your voice, your mind, your experience and your privilege to allow others to thrive,” Amanda Finch, assistant vice president and dean of students, said at the flag-raising. “I ask that we think about what each of us can do in order to create a diverse community, an inclusive community, one that’s caring and empathetic.”

A university administrator called on students to “agitate nationally” at the year previous’s “Progress Pride Flag” raising.

The Center has helped organize a host of LGBTQ-themed events this semester. One event the Center advertised last month was a panel discussion titled “Decolonizing Gender.” The event description promised that the discussion would be “exploring different gender identities outside of Western Culture in celebration of Trans Awareness Month.”

In October, the Center celebrated what it called “OUTober,” featuring a month-long schedule of thirteen events. These included a “Pride March,” “Pronoun Day Button Making,” a discussion panel on “ace” and “aro” identities, and something called “Sex & Chocolate: Queer Edition.”

Campus Reform contacted Binghamton University and the Q Center for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.