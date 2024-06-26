Binghamton University raises ‘Progress Pride Flag’ to mark ‘Summer of Pride’

Campus administrators and students at Binghamton University in upstate New York gathered to raise the “Progress Pride Flag” in celebration of a “Summer of Pride.”



“Dare to use your voice, your mind, your experience and your privilege to allow others to thrive,” Amanda Finch, assistant vice president and dean of students, said at the June 4 event. “I ask that we think about what each of us can do in order to create a diverse community, an inclusive community, one that’s caring and empathetic, one that celebrates our spectrum of talents and identities — a community that we can truly be proud to be a part of.”



The flag was raised at “the spine” location on campus.

The so-called “Progress Pride Flag” combines the rainbow flag with extra colors and symbols standing for individuals identifying as “transgender” as well as black Americans.



“Out of protest comes celebration,” Karen Jones, vice president of the school’s Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion said at the event. “And while we all know there is much going on with anti-LGBTQIA legislation taking place across the country, we are here today with unwavering support for our entire community.”



“We hope to show that our vibrant LGBTQ+ community and wonderful network of allies are strong and prosperous in Upstate New York and that there are many ways to engage with the community throughout the summer,” Nick Martin, the associate director of the Q Center, said.



The flag-raising launched the university’s season-long LGBTQ-themed programming, which the school is calling the “Summer of Pride.”



Events of the “Summer of Pride” include a “Queer Book Hour,” as well as “Pride Picnic w/ Pride & Joy Families” on July 20, and a “Rainbow Fest” also on July 20.



Binghamton’s Q Center describes its community as “people who identify, experience or express their sexual orientation or gender in ways that challenge normative assumptions” and “people who are in the process of exploring or questioning their sexual orientation or gender identity,” among others.



Campus Reform has reached out to Binghamton University for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.