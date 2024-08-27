Binghamton University SJP hands out 'intifada' stickers at school welcome event

Students for Justice in Palestine at Binghamton University passed out stickers reading “intifada” at a schoolwide welcome event.

Binghamton University in New York hosted UFest on Saturday, where student organizations set up tables and showcase their organization for all students, according to the BU Pipe Dream. The university’s Students for Justice in Palestine chapter attended and passed out stickers reading “intifada” to students.

The “intifada” stickers were in multiple languages on the sticker, according to the outlet.

Students for Justice in Palestine also took donations for UK-based Medical Aid for Palestinians.

The group also used their table to hold a vigil and displayed a board that read “322 Days, 40,000 Palestinian Lives.”

“We refuse to be happy pictures for administration to flaunt about how much they care for their vibrant multicultural community — all while they continue to ignore the concerns of students of color and fund genocide,” an Instagram post announcing the vigil by Students for Justice in Palestine stated.