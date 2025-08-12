Binghamton University to host 22 DEI hiring workshops in 2025-26

Binghamton University (BU) in New York has organized 22 search committee workshops focused on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives that will run through the upcoming academic year.

On Aug. 13, the BU Division of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion will host its first DEI Search Committee Orientation of the year, which the school describes as “ideal” for hiring managers, committee members, and department administrators.

According to its description, the two-hour workshop focuses on “understanding the impact of bias in the early stages of the search process, establishing inclusive search committees, drafting inclusive job descriptions and understanding the process for submitting all forms.”

The web page notes it is “essential” for all search committee chairs and search committee members who have not been trained in the last year to increase competency in diverse recruitment at the university.

This event is the first of 22 DEI search committee training sessions scheduled for the 2025-2026 school year; members of the group need to attend at least one a year.

BU’s Division of DEI, along with the Office of Human Resources, believes that “DEI supports the employee search and recruitment process to ensure a diverse and representative applicant pool.”

The university also reiterates its support for DEI on its Search and Recruitment page, claiming that the ideology “provides education and guidance regarding non-discriminatory practices and employment policies that encourage diversity and fairness in our search processes.”

BU also provides other DEI workshops for the school community, many of which are run by the UDiversity Educational Institute. These cover various topics, such as “cultural competency,” implicit bias, “inclusive pedagogy,” and “restorative practices.”

The institute additionally offers internships for undergraduate students interested in DEI. Selected applicants assist in coordinating workshops and other programs, while simultaneously becoming better prepared to “address issues around diversity and inclusion.”

The university also provides financial rewards through its Division of DEI, including the Presidential Diversity Research Grant, which awards assistant professors from “historically underrepresented groups” with grants ranging from $5,000 to $8,0000 in order to “support research efforts toward tenure and promotion requirements.”

Campus Reform has contacted Binghamton University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.