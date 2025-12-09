Binghamton University to host 'Friends of DEI' holiday party

Binghamton University’s Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion has announced that it will be hosting a “Friends of DEI Holiday Social Mixer.”

In a social media promo uploaded to Instagram, the group advertises the event as having specifically invited “faculty, staff, and community partners.”

The 2.5 hour-long party is set to be held on Dec. 18 at the university’s Events Center Tau Bearcat Room.

Staff and faculty who choose to attend this event are asked to “Wear your favorite ugly (or cute) holiday sweater for a chance to win a door prize,” and should expect to “sing your favorite carols while indulging in holiday treats!”

Binghamton’s Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion is described on its web page as being designated for “diversity and inclusion initiatives to create a welcoming and safe campus for all individuals.”

The division is also designed to “provide guidance and leadership by example in research, education, and engagement by helping to identify solutions to systemic inequities, inaccessibility and barriers to success.”

Campus Reform has covered similar events that the division has operated, including how the group organized 22 DEI workshops for the 2025-26 school year. The workshops included topics like the “impact of bias” in job searches.

In 2024, Binghamton hosted an individual named “The Woke Coach,” who is a self-described “fierce antiracist,” at a Principles of Community DEI Symposium.

Campus Reform has contacted Binghamton University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.