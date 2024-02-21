Opinion
Black alumnae group demands Harvard 'affirm and commit' to DEI in 'all facets' of hiring, admissions after 'attacks' on Gay

A Black alumnae group at Harvard demanded hat the institution "affirm and commit" to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in hiring and admissions after Claudine Gay resigned as president.

Adam Sabes | Deputy Editor
February 21, 2024, 11:01 am ET

A Black alumnae group at Harvard University is demanding that the institution “affirm and commit” to Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in hiring and admissions after Claudine Gay resigned as president.

Contra obtained a leaked petition created by the Black Alumnae of Harvard Equity Initiative, which describes itself as an “ad hoc group of Black women Harvard graduates who formed in the wake of the attacks on Dr. Claudine Gay and diversity and equity more broadly.”

”We, members of the Black Alumnae of Harvard Equity Initiative (BAHEI), and the additional undersigned, are writing to express our serious concern about the attacks on Dr. Claudine Gay, the University’s first Black president, that led to her unfortunate resignation, after a mere six months in office,” the petition to Harvard states. “Our joy turned to dismay as we watched Dr. Gay endure vitriol with no well-coordinated defense to counter the well-coordinated attacks. As Harvard alumni, we believe it is imperative that the University heed the lessons to be learned from this controversy.”

Members of the Black Alumnae of Harvard Equity Initiative wrote in the letter, “We want to know how Harvard will handle the selection of the next President, and how the University plans to deal with the ongoing assault on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEl) at Harvard, in academia, and in society more broadly.”

[RELATED: Harvard faculty group backtracks after sharing ‘despicable’ anti-Semitic Instagram post]

The group listed five demands, which were sent to Harvard’s leadership:

[RELATED: House committee subpoenas Harvard leaders, says the university is ‘obstructing’ anti-Semitism probe]

According to the report, the Black Alumnae of Harvard Equity Initiative gave Harvard until March 15 to respond.

