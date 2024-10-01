Boise State women's volleyball team forfeits match against trans-identifying player

The women’s volleyball team at Boise State University in Idaho recently accepted a voluntary forfeit for its game against San Jose State University (SJSU) out of concern that SJSU’s roster included a transgender-identifying player.

In a statement obtained by Outkick, Boise State said that the team “will not play its scheduled match at San José State on Saturday, Sept. 28.”

The athlete in question, Blaire Fleming (who formerly went by Brayden Fleming), is a 6-foot-1 male, causing worries about the safety of Boise State players and fairness of the match.

Idaho Governor Brad Little praised the decision to withdraw from the match, calling for sports administrators to take greater action to protect fairness and safety in female athletics in the future.

“I applaud [Boise State] for working within the spirit of my Executive Order, the Defending Women’s Sports Act,” Little published to X on Sept. 27 . “We need to ensure player safety for all of our female athletes and continue the fight for fairness in women’s sports.”

The withdrawal has also gained support from members of Congress, including Idaho Senator James Risch.

“Kudos to [Boise State] for taking a stand for women in sports!” Risch wrote to X on Sept. 27. “Idaho’s hardworking, talented female athletes deserve a fair playing field where they can compete and WIN.”

Conservative activist and former All-American swimmer Riley Gaines also voiced support for BSU in a statement given to OutKick, expressing optimism for the future of women’s sports at the collegiate level.

“I commend Boise State’s athletic department and everyone involved in the decision to forfeit their match against undefeated San Jose State,” Gaines stated. “Some principles transcend winning on the court, and the safety and well-being of female athletes is one of them.”

“It’s encouraging to witness a growing number of institutions prioritizing fairness and athlete safety over forced inclusion,” she added. “I hope to see more universities follow the lead of Boise State and Southern Utah, standing up for what’s right and protecting the integrity of women’s sports.”

Boise State’s women’s volleyball team will compete next against Air Force on Oct. 3, according to the university’s statement.

Boise State's women's volleyball team will compete next against Air Force on Oct. 3, according to the university's statement.