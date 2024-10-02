Boston University faces federal investigation over anti-Semitism complaint: EXCLUSIVE

The Department of Education opened an investigation into Boston University over its response to anti-semitism on campus following Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack against Israel.

The complaint, filed by Campus Reform Editor-in-Chief Dr. Zachary Marschall, accuses the university of not responding appropriately to instances of anti-Semitism on campus in November 2023.

An investigation by the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights was opened on Monday into Boston University.

The complaint cites several instances of anti-Semitism on the campus of Boston University.

According to the complaint, one Boston University student wrote in an op-ed that the university wasn’t properly addressing reported anti-Semitism.

”As a Jewish student, I do not feel safe at Boston University. I no longer feel safe wearing my Magen David necklace with the same confidence I previously had. Instead, I find myself tucking it into my sweater in attempts to hide my Judaism. I am stuck in a dichotomy between feeling proud of being Jewish and the distressing reality of witnessing frequent incidents targeting Jewish students on campuses across America,” the student wrote.

Fox News reported that a Hillel window at Boston University was vandalized with graffiti reading “Free Palestine” over the Israeli flag.

”OCR will investigate whether the University failed to respond to alleged harassment of students based on national origin (shared Jewish ancestry) in a manner consistent with the requirements of Title VI,” the Department of Education wrote in Monday’s letter.

Campus Reform reached out to Boston University for comment.