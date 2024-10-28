Boston University to celebrate ‘Pansexual and Panromantic Pride Day’

Boston University is scheduled to celebrate “Pansexual and Panromantic Pride Day” later in the fall semester.

“Pansexual” refers to someone who is attracted to everyone regardless of sex or gender identity. “Panromantic” describes a similar concept, the difference is between “romantic” attraction and “sexual” attraction. The similarity is why the two are joined together.

Boston University celebrates Pansexual and Panromantic “pride” annually in December. The day of pride is Sunday, December 8, and the university’s events are scheduled for Monday, December 9, from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

“The LGBTQIA+ Centers will be hosting three events to bring visibility to, celebrate, and raise awareness about pan communities and our lived experiences,” the description page says. “Stop by to pick up pansexual and panromantic flag cookies, buttons, and educational materials to honor and celebrate the day at BU.”

Boston University has two centers dedicated to LGBTQ themes, one for faculty and another for students.

Other LGBTQ events on the university’s schedule include “LGBTQIA+ Scholar Series: Apprehending Queer Forced Migrants: More than ‘Adding Queer and Stir” on Friday, October 25, “Gender Affirming Care Across BU/BMC” on Tuesday, October 29, “Affinity Lunch for Trans, Nonbinary, Genderqueer, Gender Non-Conforming, and Two-Spirit Faculty & Staff” on Thursday, November 14, and “LGBTQIA+ Scholar Series: Contributions from the LGBTQ+ communities to the end of the HIV epidemic” on Friday, December 6.

“Pansexual and Panromantic Pride Day” is not the only LGBTQ identity-based event Boston University celebrates yearly. The university recognizes “Aromantic Awareness Week” in February, “Trans Day of Visibility” in March, and “Bisexuality Day” in September.

Boston University also celebrates “Pansexual and Panromantic Awareness and Visibility Day” in May.

Purdue University also recognizes “Pansexual and Panromantic Visibility Day” in addition to a host of other LGBTQ-themed annual events.

Many colleges and universities observe annual celebrations of LGBTQ identities. Several celebrated “Transgender Day of Visibility” on March 31 this year — which also happened to be Easter Sunday.

Other colleges commemorate “National Coming Out Day” in October. Those schools include Ithaca College in New York, Clemson University, Ohio State University, and the University of St. Thomas in Minnesota.

Campus Reform contacted Boston University, the LGBTQIA+ Student Resource Center, and the LGBTQIA+ Center for Faculty & Staff for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.