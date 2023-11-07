Brandeis bans SJP chapter, citing its support for Hamas and 'violent elimination' of Jews

Brandeis University has banned its Students for Justice in Palestine chapter from campus, citing the group’s “conduct that supports Hamas.”

“With heavy hearts, we would like to announce that our vigil today is canceled, as our organization has been derecognized,” the group posted to Instagram Monday.

“This decision by Student Affairs came as a response to our vigil as Student Affairs considers it ‘a genuine threat’ or ‘harassment.’”





The group called the decision “purely racist,” and said that it “goes against the values of Brandeis University, an organization that was built to fight racism in higher education.”

A letter sent to the group and obtained by Jewish Insider called out the National Students for Justice in Palestine for calling on its chapters “to engage in conduct that supports Hamas in its call for the violent elimination of Israel and the Jewish people.”

“These tactics are not protected by the University’s Principles. As a result, the University made the decision that the Brandeis chapter of the National SJP must be unrecognized and will no longer be eligible to receive funding, be permitted to conduct activities on campus, or use the Brandeis name and logo in promoting itself or its activities, including through social media channels,” read the letter.

The letter was sent the same day that University President Ronald D. Liebowitz published an op-ed in the Boston Globe explaining that “universities should confront antisemitism on campus” by revoking privileges from groups advocating for violence against Jews and/or the annihilation of the state of Israel.

“Brandeis University is a secular institution founded by the American Jewish community in 1948 to counter antisemitism and bigotry in higher education,” Liebowitz wrote.

“So where do Brandeis and higher education find themselves today? Unfortunately, things are no better and possibly worse: Faculty and students, through social media and university-chartered organizations on campuses across the country, celebrate the barbaric killing of Jews just because they are Jews.”

“Specifically, chants and social media posts calling for violence against Jews or the annihilation of the state of Israel must not be tolerated,” he wrote. “This includes phrases such as “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free” — which calls for the erasure of the Jewish state; “there is only one solution” — which echoes the Nazi strategy of killing all Jews; and “intifada, intifada” — an incitement to violence against Israeli civilians.”

“Student organizations that do engage in such practices should lose all privileges associated with affiliation at their schools.”