Brandeis study says one-third of non-Jewish students hold hostile views toward Jews or Israel

A recent study by four Brandeis University (located in Waltham, Massachusetts) researchers found that approximately one-third of non-Jewish college students exhibit hostility towards Jews or the Jewish state, Israel.

The study found that 15 percent of non-Jewish students are “extremely hostile” toward Israel, 16 percent endorsed “at least one explicitly anti-Jewish belief,” and that 2 percent of non-Jewish students are “extremely hostile” toward both Jews and Israel. “This group endorsed all negative statements about Jews and Israel,” the study explained concerning those extremely hostile.

“66% of non-Jewish students did not display any hostility toward Jews or Israel and their views were not likely to threaten their relationship with their Jewish peers,” the study concluded.

The study operated by presenting non-Jewish students with anti-Jewish and anti-Israel statements, such as “Israel does not have the right to exist” and “Jewish people talk about the Holocaust just to further their political agenda,” and asking them which of the statements they endorsed.

“We do not find a climate of universal anti-Jewish hatred, nor do we find that Jewish students’ concerns about antisemitism are unfounded,” the study’s authors stated. “Instead, we find that Jewish students’ experiences of a hostile environment on campus is driven by a minority (but significant share) of students who hold patterns of beliefs that are hostile toward Israel and/or Jews.”

Brandeis’ study is not the first to point to a rise in anti-Semitism on college campuses.

Campus Reform reported earlier this year about an Anti-Defamation League (ADL) study on anti-Semitic incidents at universities nationwide. ADL found that such incidents increased by more than 1,000 percent between Oct. 7–Dec. 7, 2023, compared to the same period the year before.

In the two months following Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks against Israel, ADL recorded 400 anti-Semitic incidents on college campuses. “This terrifying pattern of antisemitic attacks has been relentless since the Israel-Hamas war began on Oct. 7, with no signs of diminishing,” ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt said in an official statement.

Campus Reform has also reported about Jewish organizations’ fears concerning anti-Israel demonstrations that will likely continue during the fall 2024 semester.

“Sadly, we expect anti-Israel activity will re-emerge at some colleges and universities as the fall semester begins,” the American Jewish Committee previously told Campus Reform. “This semester, the response needs to be different.”

Campus Reform has contacted Brandeis University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.