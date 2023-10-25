BREAKING: Jewish students trapped in library as anti-Semites charge at door

Video surfaced online Wednesday evening of Jewish students at Cooper Union trapped in a library as pro-Hamas classmates bang on the locked door and shout inaudible threatening messages against them.

Journalist Yashar Ali appears to be the first reporter to post the video of the incident at the New York City college.

Jewish students at Cooper Union are in the library as protestors pound on the door.



Listen with sound on. pic.twitter.com/pwYRo5KA9X — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 25, 2023

Conservative columnist Karol Markowicz posted on X that the Jewish students “had to be evacuated via tunnels to their safety.”

Jewish students had to be evacuated via tunnels for their safety. In New York City. https://t.co/8RSQqWDL4n — Karol Markowicz (@karol) October 25, 2023

The video shows at least one male student wearing a yarmulke, a traditional head covering for observant men. The item can make people identifiably Jewish.

This is a developing story and Campus Reform will continue to cover pro-Hamas activism on college campuses.