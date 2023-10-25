Opinion
Video
About
Writers
News team
Higher Education Fellows
Correspondents
Alumni
Contributors
Join Us
Become a Correspondent
Become a Fellow
Become a Donor
Send a tip
Send A Tip
Campuses
No results

BREAKING: Jewish students trapped in library as anti-Semites charge at door

The Jew-hating protesters' animalistic sounds speak for themselves.

Trending
1
REPORT: Harvard Law editor who assaulted Jewish student said by Stanford to have 'compa…
By Campus Reform 
2
ANALYSIS: Yale student newspaper retracts anti-Semitic edits, but clarification confirm…
By Zachary Marschall, PhD 
3
Peterson Academy launches in November, promises better quality education at 95% lower cost
By Spencer Dalke  
4
UC regent slams pro-Hamas faculty: 'Your letter is rife with falsehoods about Israel': …
By Marya Ruth  Dunning '25
5
Ivy League among top recipients of $8.5 billion Arab funding
By William Biagini  '24
6
UPenn reportedly sponsored Palestinian writer who joked about Hamas burning baby in ove…
By Campus Reform 
Campus Reform
October 25, 2023, 7:57 pm ET

Video surfaced online Wednesday evening of Jewish students at Cooper Union trapped in a library as pro-Hamas classmates bang on the locked door and shout inaudible threatening messages against them. 

Journalist Yashar Ali appears to be the first reporter to post the video of the incident at the New York City college. 

Conservative columnist Karol Markowicz posted on X that the Jewish students “had to be evacuated via tunnels to their safety.” 

The video shows at least one male student wearing a yarmulke, a traditional head covering for observant men. The item can make people identifiably Jewish. 

This is a developing story and Campus Reform will continue to cover pro-Hamas activism on college campuses. 

Share this article

More articles like this