Brown University reaches agreement with Trump administration, funding to be restored

Brown University has agreed to a settlement with the federal government, resolving civil rights compliance investigations and unlocking more than $50 million in frozen medical research funds.

In exchange, the Rhode Island Ivy League school agreed to distribute $50 million over the next decade to workforce development groups in Rhode Island and to submit to new oversight on its admissions, campus policies, and programming related to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI).

[RELATED: Brown University borrows $500M after Trump freezes federal funds over DEI, anti-Semitism concerns]

A central clause of the agreement states that “no provision... shall be construed as giving the United States authority to dictate Brown’s curriculum or the content of academic speech,” preserving a firewall between federal funding and academic governance.

Still, the deal imposes significant compliance conditions, including:

Affirmative Action Prohibitions : Brown must prove that it no longer uses race or ethnicity in admissions, scholarships, or any programs that promote unlawful diversity goals.

Campus Policy Adjustments : Brown agreed to align its athletic and housing classifications with federal Title IX definitions of “male” and “female” and to restrict gender-affirming care for minors through university health services.

Support for Jewish Students : The university pledged to maintain campus resources and conduct a third-party climate survey focused on antisemitism.

Ongoing Oversight: Brown will submit anonymized demographic data and compliance reports to federal agencies to ensure continued adherence.

The agreement includes no fines to the government.

[RELATED: Brown University book club promotes queer theory through marine biology memoir]

In a letter appended to the university’s announcement, Brown President Christina Paxson said the deal preserves the school’s academic freedom while resolving “enormous challenges” posed by the federal funding freeze, which has delayed more than $50 million in payments since April.

Federal agencies involved in the probe, including the Department of Education and the Department of Justice, will permanently close open investigations into the university, provided Brown meets all terms.

The university did not admit wrongdoing.