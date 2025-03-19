Brown University ‘SHAG’ group offers ‘sex-pertise’ for ‘Oral Sex Masterclass’ event

Screenshot taken from SHAG's Instagram.

Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island recently hosted an “Oral Sex Masterclass.”

The event was hosted by the university’s Sexual Health Awareness Group (SHAG) on Thursday as part of “Sex Week.” The full title was “Sex Week Wish #15: Oral Sex Masterclass (Cunnilingus & Fellatio).”

“To escape this Providence winter weather, SHAG is going down south for our 15th Sex Week wish,” the event description reads. “Join us in the Wellness MPR on Thursday, 3/13 from 8-10pm for a SHAG masterclass on oral sex: cunnilingus and fellatio. We will bring our sex-pertise as you bring yourself and your passion for learning. Pens, pencils, paper provided for note taking, as well as plenty of water while we give you the heat.”

As an apparent nod to the Disney Channel movie Sixteen Wishes, SHAG created a “Sexteen Wishes” list with the caption “When I’m 16 . . .” featuring all the events scheduled for Sex Week, held from March 9-14.

Besides the “Oral Sex Masterclass,” SHAG also hosted an event titled “Sex and Chocolate in the Dark,” which featured a disclaimer stating: “**this event is not an orgy**.”

The event description advertised: “Sex, Chocolate, and Debauchery; oh my! Cum as you are to kick off Sex Week 2025 and discuss your wins and woes in the comfort of the dark, cozy Underground.”

Other events included “Navigating Sex in Dorm Life” to “discuss the politics of sexiling,” a “P*$$y Fairy Dance Workshop” calling on readers to “activate your sexual chakra,” and a “rihanna ‘b-day cake’ pole dance routine.”

The “Sex Week” events drew some opposition.

“Liberty is not Licentiousness,” Christian Carlos Diaz de Leon, a Brown University alumnus, told Campus Reform.

“So called ‘sexual liberation’ masks itself as empowering & freeing; however, in reality it chains one to their lowest passions,” he said. “It makes a mockery of a union God intended for the sanctification and flourishment of the human race; and it’s a shame that Brown allows and encourages something so hedonistic and corrosive.”

SHAG is “comprised of Brown students who promote sexual health on campus through workshops, a confidential texting Q&A response service. . . . and other outreach projects.”

Campus Reform has contacted Brown University and SHAG for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.