Brown University to host 'anti-racist' seminar promoting 'equity' and 'inclusive diversity'

Brown University’s Sheridan Center for Teaching and Learning and its Office of Institutional Equity and Diversity (OIED) are calling for applicants for an “anti-racist” seminar.

The school’s “Seminar for Transformation Around Anti-Racist Teaching” (START) will begin in January and continue throughout the spring term. Participants, iincluding both faculty and students, will form groups of three to discuss topics including how to “build equitable, anti-racist teaching and learning spaces,” according to an information sheet for the seminar.



Brown faculty members Emily Qazilbash and Kellie Forrester, OIED staff member Tristan Glenn, and Sheridan Center staff members Eric Kaldor and Mary Wright, all of whom Campus Reform contacted for comment, will help run START, according to Brown’s website.



The seminar prompts participants to “Engage in core concepts and frameworks in inclusive and anti-racist teaching and academic change work” and to “Enhance the syllabus and learning activities for a course taught by a faculty team member . . . to enhance equity and students’ sense of belonging,” as well as work on finding a “feasible change project” such as the “facilitation of a department town hall”, as stated on START’s information page.



Campus Reform contacted the Sheridan Center and OIED for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.