Bryant University will host event on 'asexual' and 'aromantic' identifies

A private university in Smithfield, Rhode Island is sponsoring an event next month that seeks to teach students about “asexual” and “aromantic” identities.

Bryant University’s Pride Center is organizing an “Asexual & Aromantic Essentials” event for Tuesday, Feb. 7.

“Join us for an educational, judgement free session on the asexual and aromantic identities! We will cover terminology, the vast spectrum of these identities, and how to best support those who identify within these communities,” the description page for the event says.

The Pride Center describes itself as providing “a safe space for all Bryant community members to explore lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, ally, and related issues, through educational and social programming and serves as a resource for information and organizations dedicated to LGBTQ causes.”

In addition to recognizing “asexual” and “aromantic” identities, the center also celebrates events like the Transgender Day of Remembrance, National Coming Out Week, Out After Bryant, Transgender Day of Visibility, and Lavender Graduation.

The Pride Center also maintains a Safe Zone Program, which “covers a broad range of information, but focuses on the key concepts of biological sex, gender orientation.”

The event will also be sponsored by the PwC Center for Diversity and Inclusion, which values “Intersections and multiplicities of identities which challenge us to think critically about the complexity of diversity.”

This is not the first time Bryant University has promoted LGBT ideology.

In June 2024, during what many universities celebrate as “Pride Month,” Bryant’s Krupp Library featured several books on LGBT identities, including asexual and aromantic ones.

The university promoted a book called, Is Love the Answer?, which depicts a “high schooler Chika discovering her identity as an aromantic asexual.”

The library’s list also featured Gender Queer, which is described as a “graphic memoir” of the author’s “journey of self-identity, and eir nonbinary and asexual identities.”

Campus Reform has contacted Bryant University for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.