BYU prof encourages students to ‘break a gender norm’

As part of a multicultural education course, Brigham Young University (BYU) associate professor Eric Bybee recently provided students with several options of how to “break a gender norm.”

Several of these options include painting one’s nails or taking up more space when walking around campus. The class is officially entitled Multicultural Education for Secondary Education.

One of the stated learning outcomes of the course includes “Recognize Privilege and Equity.” Students are also instructed on how “diversity enriches opportunities for learning and engagement in the various communities they participate.”

According to original reporting by the conservative student newspaper, The Cougar Chronicle, Bybee also promoted attending a meeting for the unofficial BYU LGBTQ+ organization, Understanding Sexuality, Gender & Allyship (USGA), a self-described “safe space for open, respectful conversation on intersectional LGBTQ+ topics. “

In response, The Cougar Chronicle wrote, “While we do not want to vilify those who are having struggles, encouraging students to question their gender and sexuality will lead to greater confusion.”

“Because men and women are divinely and naturally different, there will always be gender norms,” the statement continued. “It’s clear that our sex assigns us spiritual roles due to the LDS doctrine of the Family and these distinctions should not be blurred.”

Campus Reform recently interviewed Editor-in-Chief of The Cougar Chronicle and BYU student Jacob Christensen about being a conservative journalist on a college campus.

Christensen recounted his experiences facing backlash from another unrecognized student organization called the “Black Menaces” and controversy that erupted at the university earlier this year.

According to Christensen, the Black Menaces try to trap students into filming “gotcha” videos by asking controversial questions relating to politics and religion.

He also pointed out that the group, despite school policy, makes money from its TikTok following and merchandise advertisements featured in videos.

Campus Reform reached out to Professor Bybee and BYU for comment. This article will be updated accordingly.

