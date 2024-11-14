BYU professor predicts American destruction for electing Trump

A Brigham Young University mathematics professor posted a sign on his office door for Trump voters, predicting the destruction of the country using a passage from the Book of Mormon.

The passage from the Book of Mosiah says that God’s judgment will come when “the voice of the people doth choose iniquity.” The Cougar Chronicle published a picture of the sign, which calls Donald Trump an “evil man.”

“By almost all objective standards Donald Trump is an evil man,” mathematics professor David Cardon wrote. “Now that you’ve made your choice, you should expect this prophesy to be fulfilled.”

The passage from the Book of Mosiah read: “And if the time comes that the voice of the people doth choose iniquity, then is the time that the judgments of God will come upon you; yea, then is the time he will visit you with great destruction even as he has hitherto visited this land.”

Cardon elaborated on his comments in response to The Cougar Chronicle soon after the student-run newspaper published the initial article. “There is no question that Trump is a wicked man,” he told The Chronicle. “The list of his crimes is very long.”

The professor further said he did not endorse any political candidate but just interpreted the Book of Mormon.

“My comment about supporting a candidate was neutral, in the sense that I did not endorse any candidate,” Cardon said. “ I made a comment of what happened in the scriptures, when the majority of the people chose a wicked leader.”

He continued to critique students for mistaking politics for the Word of God and questioned the author of the article’s faith. “The idea from the last paragraph comes straight out of the Book of Mormon,” Cardon said. “If it offends you, then you should also be offended by the Book of Mormon. If it offends you, you probably don’t believe the Book of Mormon.”

The article notes that 63% of self-identified Mormons voted for Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

Some college and university professors have reacted negatively to Donald Trump’s victory last week. In an email to students, a Michigan State University professor expressed feeling “devastated” after the election and offered extra credit for attending class.

“It is unbelievable to me that so many Americans are so utterly naive and would fall for this and support misogyny, racism, xenophobia, hate, and violence,” the professor said.

Campus Reform contacted David Cardon for comment. This story will be updated accordingly.

