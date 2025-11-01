Cabot Phillips to speak at University of Florida on leadership and free speech

The University of Florida will welcome Cabot Phillips, Senior Editor at The Daily Wire and a leading voice with Turning Point USA, for a campus event titled “How to Lead Like Charlie.”

The event will take place on November 6, 2025, at 7:00 p.m. in Reitz Union, Room 2355, and is co-hosted by Turning Point USA and the Leadership Institute.

Campus Reform is a project of the Leadership Institute.

Phillips, known for his commentary on leadership, media bias, and free speech, will speak to students about lessons drawn from the work of Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA.

Before his role at The Daily Wire, Phillips was the editor-in-chief of Campus Reform

The discussion Nov. 6 is expected to focus on how young conservatives can develop leadership skills, defend their beliefs in hostile environments, and promote viewpoint diversity in higher education.

Attendance is free, though the university has noted that no bags will be allowed inside the venue.

Students and community members can RSVP by scanning a QR code provided on event materials.